Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
cbs4local.com
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso residents frustrated with city's delay on noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
cbs4local.com
Boxing coach says there is a lack of activities made available to Las Cruces youth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. CBS4 on your side spoke with Michael...
cbs4local.com
TxDOT says drivers affected by rebar on Doniphan Drive can file claims
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT officials said drivers whose...
cbs4local.com
University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Flex of the Night: Canutillo running back dodges tackles on third touchdown drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes Canutillo running back LJ Martin. Martin received the pitch and then dodged multiple tackle attempts on his third touchdown drive of the night. The Standford commit pinballed his way through and refused to...
cbs4local.com
Game of the Week: Del Valle makes comeback to secure win at home against Parkland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week seven of high school football was Del Valle vs. Parkland. Del Valle came out on top 20 to 14 over Parkland. Early on Jesse Ramos with Del Valle rushed through Parkland's defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Comments / 0