Bay Net
Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8
OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Bonnie Sysko Serves Smiles With A Side Of Rhythm
When Bonnie Sysko sits behind her drum kit, the smiles from the audience begin before a single beat has been played. The crowd isn’t a typical one, though. For 20 years, Sysko has been spreading the joy of music with sing-alongs at assisted living and nursing residences in the region.
severnaparkvoice.com
Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun
For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
severnaparkvoice.com
AACCA Rocks The Stage With New Concert Season, Looks To Add Membership
Anne Arundel County’s best kept concert series secret just might be the Anne Arundel Community Concert Association (AACCA), which has quietly been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1952. AACCA is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to enriching the cultural life of Severna Park and surrounding communities...
severnaparkvoice.com
Bands Showcase Their Skills At Marching In The Park
More than 20 bands took the field at Severna Park High School on September 24 for Marching in the Park. Severna Park performed the national anthem with the assistance of approximately 70 "Future Falcons," a term for band and orchestra students from Severna Park feeder schools — both elementary and middle schools — as well as a few alumni. The Falcons then performed their “Intergalactic” show near the end of the event.
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
severnaparkvoice.com
Oishi Offers Indulgence And Variety
Oishi Japanese Cuisine may be inconspicuously tucked away in a shopping center in Arnold, but inside the quaint restaurant, you’ll find a cornucopia of creative flavor combinations. My family and I arrived at Oishi around 5:00pm on a Saturday. The space has a sleek interior, leather booths and red...
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
severnaparkvoice.com
AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women
The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Edgar Allan Poe Festival, Pigtown Festival, Greek Festival, and more.
Friday marks the 173rd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe, who holds a haunting place in the hearts of many Baltimoreans. Events across the city will pay tribute to the horror writer, who wrote many of his stories here and whose grave is in downtown Baltimore. Two Baltimore...
severnaparkvoice.com
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year
The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
southbmore.com
Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown
Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
themunchonline.com
15433 Arbory Way
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Arbory! - Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Arbory! The first floor exposes an open floorplan living and dining room. There is a deck off of the dining room for entertainment. This eat-in kitchen comes with huge bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with a shared full bathroom for the 2 spare rooms. The master bedroom has walk-in closets and a full master bath. Immediate access to the fully fenced backyard and patio area from the lower level. Great and convenient location! Just a 5-minute drive to UM Laurel Medical Center & 10-minute drive to Childrens Hospital!
severnaparkvoice.com
Nonprofit Life Of Joy Reaches Three-Year Milestone And Keeps Looking Forward
The nonprofit Life of Joy Foundation celebrated its three-year anniversary on September 22. Life of Joy was founded with the mission of taking a holistic approach to mental illness and suicide prevention. Founder Joy Cortina knows that many factors contribute to a person’s mental health and her nonprofit aims to...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chamber Update
Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
foxbaltimore.com
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
severnaparkvoice.com
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times
In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
severnaparkvoice.com
Pollination Station – All Aboard!
Passersby on the B&A Millennium Legacy Trail recently were delighted to encounter a group of hardworking gardeners at the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks ranger station garden plots. It was time for change, and the Chartwell Garden Club (CGC) was up for the job!. The CGC was...
