ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8

OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
OWINGS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Bonnie Sysko Serves Smiles With A Side Of Rhythm

When Bonnie Sysko sits behind her drum kit, the smiles from the audience begin before a single beat has been played. The crowd isn’t a typical one, though. For 20 years, Sysko has been spreading the joy of music with sing-alongs at assisted living and nursing residences in the region.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun

For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

AACCA Rocks The Stage With New Concert Season, Looks To Add Membership

Anne Arundel County’s best kept concert series secret just might be the Anne Arundel Community Concert Association (AACCA), which has quietly been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1952. AACCA is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to enriching the cultural life of Severna Park and surrounding communities...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
severnaparkvoice.com

Bands Showcase Their Skills At Marching In The Park

More than 20 bands took the field at Severna Park High School on September 24 for Marching in the Park. Severna Park performed the national anthem with the assistance of approximately 70 "Future Falcons," a term for band and orchestra students from Severna Park feeder schools — both elementary and middle schools — as well as a few alumni. The Falcons then performed their “Intergalactic” show near the end of the event.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School

For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Oishi Offers Indulgence And Variety

Oishi Japanese Cuisine may be inconspicuously tucked away in a shopping center in Arnold, but inside the quaint restaurant, you’ll find a cornucopia of creative flavor combinations. My family and I arrived at Oishi around 5:00pm on a Saturday. The space has a sleek interior, leather booths and red...
ARNOLD, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Spcc#Boone Station Hall#St Luke
severnaparkvoice.com

AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women

The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year

The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown

Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
whatsupmag.com

Available Private Cottage on the Severn River

Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
SEVERN, MD
themunchonline.com

15433 Arbory Way

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Arbory! - Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Arbory! The first floor exposes an open floorplan living and dining room. There is a deck off of the dining room for entertainment. This eat-in kitchen comes with huge bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with a shared full bathroom for the 2 spare rooms. The master bedroom has walk-in closets and a full master bath. Immediate access to the fully fenced backyard and patio area from the lower level. Great and convenient location! Just a 5-minute drive to UM Laurel Medical Center & 10-minute drive to Childrens Hospital!
LAUREL, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chamber Update

Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times

In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Pollination Station – All Aboard!

Passersby on the B&A Millennium Legacy Trail recently were delighted to encounter a group of hardworking gardeners at the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks ranger station garden plots. It was time for change, and the Chartwell Garden Club (CGC) was up for the job!. The CGC was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy