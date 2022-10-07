Read full article on original website
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in Linn County early Friday morning
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Linn County was felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning. The rumbling hypocenter was tracked to an area about nine miles southeast of Lacomb, near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, just before 6 a.m. The earth’s...
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
