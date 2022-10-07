ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon

Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county

Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October

Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Earthquake in Linn County

Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast

This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
