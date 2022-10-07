Pepsi is partnering with college football players across the country through NIL deals to promote recycling. Pepsi is no stranger to the NIL space, signing deals earlier this season with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Braelon Allen. Now the soft drink company has agreed to NIL deals with more than a dozen football players as part of its #PepsiTrashTalk campaign on TikTok that supports plastic bottle recycling.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO