Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer
Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
talentrecap.com
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
SheKnows
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
SheKnows
You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!. It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe & Marina Squerciati on Losing Jay and Jesse Lee Soffer
Intelligence is about to lose one of its original members, with Jesse Lee Soffer exiting Chicago P.D. after playing Detective Jay Halstead since before the series, now entering Season 10, even premiered. (The character first debuted on Chicago Fire.) So how will the unit be handling the loss? How worried should we be about Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) without Jay there to pull him back?
Mariska Hargitay Has 2 Adopted Kids—Meet Her Sweet Family With Husband Peter Hermann
She may be Detective Olivia Benson to Law & Order fans, but to Mariska Hargitay‘s kids, she’s just known as mom. Hargitay, who has starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the past 20-plus years, is the mother of three children with her husband, Peter Hermann.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
