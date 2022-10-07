ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer

Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe & Marina Squerciati on Losing Jay and Jesse Lee Soffer

Intelligence is about to lose one of its original members, with Jesse Lee Soffer exiting Chicago P.D. after playing Detective Jay Halstead since before the series, now entering Season 10, even premiered. (The character first debuted on Chicago Fire.) So how will the unit be handling the loss? How worried should we be about Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) without Jay there to pull him back?
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
