Greenville County, SC

Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green.

We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road and found Green shot in the parking lot.

Green was transported to the hospital where he died a week later.

Deputies said Thompson was initially booked into custody for drug-related and firearm charges following the execution of a search warrant.

He remained in custody when the FBI adopted his case.

Investigators learned that Thompson and Green were familiar with each other and Thompson shot Green following a dispute they had inside a motel room.

Investigators charged Thompson on October 5th with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said Thompson remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

His arraignment for the murder charges is pending.

