Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Fort Jackson, an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found unresponsive in her barracks area on Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the training soldier and transported her to a local hospital where she...
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Deputies:Two found dead in Northeast Columbia home
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are investigating after they say two people were found shot and killed inside a home in Northeast Columbia. Investigators say they were conducting a welfare check at the home on Green Springs Dr. Sunday night when they found the remains of a man and woman.
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating Northeast Columbia homicide
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead in a Northeast Columbia home. According to RCSD, deputies responded to the 400 block of Green Springs Dr. for a welfare check Sunday night. They found a man and woman inside the home who both appeared to have gun shot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a loaded gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmate escapes from Sumter County Detention Center
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate - and trying to figure out exactly how he did it. Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report that 32-year-old Lance Michael Alberti escaped from the Sumter County Detention Center the previous night. Deputies soon began searching the area with K-9 units and drones. Preliminary details and discarded items have led deputies to the conclusion that Alberti made it through a wooded area behind the detention center.
Police investigating shooting at Lexington County apartment complex
Lexington, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street. According to officials, around 10 a.m., on Sunday, October 9, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the complex and found a man outside who had been shot in […]
iheart.com
Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson
(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle...
abccolumbia.com
Take part in HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day & the Domestic Violence Walk
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join one non-profit organization’s fight against domestic violence at two events this week!. HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day starts this Thursday at 4 p.m. at the State House. Their Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is this Saturday from 8 a.m....
WIS-TV
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road....
Comments / 0