SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate - and trying to figure out exactly how he did it. Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report that 32-year-old Lance Michael Alberti escaped from the Sumter County Detention Center the previous night. Deputies soon began searching the area with K-9 units and drones. Preliminary details and discarded items have led deputies to the conclusion that Alberti made it through a wooded area behind the detention center.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO