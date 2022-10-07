Read full article on original website
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Richmond
A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
I-95 North clear after crash in Hanover
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just before the Lewistown Road exit. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes are currently closed.
Deadly single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County under investigation
Virginia State Police is still investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, in Henrico County.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
Police respond to active chemical leak at AdvanSix plant in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.
Crash on I-64 West causes four hour backup in New Kent
A crash in New Kent County has caused a lane closure and a large backup on I-64 west on Saturday morning.
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
Chesterfield mom knew something was wrong after she texted her daughter
Staci Barksdale shared Jordan's story as part of the Chesterfield Police Department's "In Memory Of" campaign.
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigate after parents say a bus driver threatened their kids with a broom. Police said they responded to a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Thursday. “The kids were still shooken up like crying. Still shaken,” Lynn Lewis said. She’s the mother of two kids...
‘Hard to believe’: More details on Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) rescued almost 60 animals from a local home on Friday, Sept. 30.
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
