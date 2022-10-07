Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Use SolScan to Track the Cryptocurrency Market
While it might seem like the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable and risky, there are ways to track its trends to make smarter decisions about your investment strategy. One of the most reliable crypto trackers is SolScan, which helps you view crypto statistics in real-time to stay on top of all current happenings in the cryptocurrency market.
makeuseof.com
How to Recover Deleted Files from USB Flash Drive
It’s not unusual to find yourself in a position where you need to recover deleted files from a USB flash drive. Whether you deleted the files on purpose or they were deleted by accident, recovering your lost files quickly and securely is the priority. But how are you supposed to recover deleted files from a flash drive by yourself?
makeuseof.com
How to Convert PDF Files to Word Using Google Drive
If you’ve ever worked with PDFs, you’re undoubtedly aware that they can sometimes be difficult to edit, read, and work with. There are a wide variety of different tools available out there that attempt to remedy this problem, but why download some programs that you don’t even know will work when there’s already a much better solution available?
makeuseof.com
How to Repair Corrupted Video Files Easily With 4DDiG File Repair
Unlike other types of files, videos are highly susceptible to corruption. This can result in broken visuals and audio, but it can also render your clips completely unwatchable. No one wants to lose their precious videos to something like corruption. So, how do you learn how to repair corrupted video files?
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On High Contrast Themes for Better Readability on Windows 11
Do you or a loved one find the text and apps on your computer screen unclear and hard to read? Or have trouble differentiating between various elements? Low vision or temporary sight problems could be the cause of your discomfort. You might be aware that Windows has many accessibility options...
makeuseof.com
Beware! Spellcheck Features in Browsers Could Risk Your Personal Data
Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge both offer an enhanced spellcheck feature that automatically detects and corrects misspelled words. While the feature may seem useful and convenient, recent research demonstrates that it may pose serious privacy risks. When manually enabled, both Chrome's Enhanced Spellcheck and Microsoft Editor send your form data...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the User and User Profile Name on Windows 10
So, you don’t like the user name on your Windows 10 PC but don’t know how to change it. Fret not, as we’ll show you how to define a different account name for your computer in just a couple of minutes. How to Change the User Name...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Kodi Not Starting in Windows 10 & 11
Kodi is the foremost media center software for Windows 11 and 10 with which many users play music and videos. However, a few users have posted on Kodi’s support forum about that software not starting on Windows. The Kodi media center doesn’t open for those users when they try to launch it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Numerical Sorting in File Explorer for Windows
File Explorer has two methods to sort out files as per their numerical nomenclature: Numerical sorting and Literal sorting. Numerical sorting sorts out file names per increasing number values (for example, 2 < 3 < 22 < 33). In contrast, Literal sorting sorts files based on each number in their name (for example, 2 < 222 < 3 < 356).
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Folders Reverting to Read-Only Mode in Windows 10 and 11
Do folders on your computer periodically revert to read-only mode, making it impossible to make changes? It can be frustrating, especially when you have to make final edits to your submission and the deadline is fast approaching. In this article, we'll explain why your folders revert to read-only mode and...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Check Which DNS Server You're Using in Windows 11
The Domain Name System (DNS) converts domain names into IP addresses. Web browsers use these IP addresses to load webpages and ensure that you don’t have to memorize the IP addresses of each website. Sometimes you'll want to see which DNS server your PC is connecting to, either because...
makeuseof.com
Wireless EV Charging: What Is It and How Does It Work?
In the years that EVs have been around, numerous advancements and innovations have been made. However, one of the most exciting innovations has finally arrived: wireless EV charging. As wireless EV charging technology becomes more advanced and widely available, pulling into a station to charge your EV has the potential...
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Custom Icon for a USB Drive on Windows 10
The thing about using different USB flash drives for different projects and files is that you may forget what’s on each drive. A quick way to know what a USB thumb drive contains is to assign a custom icon to each. If you want to better organize your drives,...
makeuseof.com
How to Detect Faces Using Python
Have you ever wondered how Snapchat accurately applies various filters on your face? Is your smartphone performing magic when it unlocks using your facial features? No, you’re just watching Face Detection in action. Face Detection is an Artificial Intelligence technology that can identify human faces in a digital image...
makeuseof.com
Zendure 400W Portable Solar Panel: Off Grid Electricity Made Easy
The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
makeuseof.com
Prime Early Access Sale: Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here and we're super excited about all the great deals available for some of our favorite robot vacuums. The prices are going down to some of the lowest levels we've seen all year, so it's time for you to finally upgrade to a robovac and win back some of the time you spend cleaning each day. Chill out, relax, and let the robovac do its job.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Courses to Learn Metaverse Skills
The metaverse is fast developing, thanks to various technological advancements, ranging from virtual and augmented reality to blockchain development and Web3. This new technology presents an immersive experience in networked 3D virtual worlds simulating real-life experiences and aims to foster a social connection uninhibited by physical location. To contribute to...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Improve the GPS Location Accuracy on Android Devices
The GPS sensor in your Android smartphone is essential for using navigation apps like Google Maps. However, your GPS location may occasionally go haywire, pinning you in a totally different part of the map to where you actually are. If that's happened to you, here are some ways you can...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Podcasts to Learn More About Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency podcasts are a great way to keep your finger on the pulse of the crypto community and stay informed about the latest trends, changes, and news stories in the space. Though there are tons of cryptocurrency podcasts on iTunes, Google Play Music, and Spotify, we will look at five of them worth listening to.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Web Browsers for Gamers
There are plenty of excellent web browsers available today. While all browsers provide similar features, you will need a browser that ticks all of your preferences. Some users prefer a lightweight browser that doesn’t clog up an old PC, while others may prefer a versatile browser with high-powered features.
Comments / 0