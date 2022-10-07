Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt is a fraud
Paul Goldschmidt’s struggles in September and in the postseason incited worry among the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase, and that worry is well founded. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an outstanding year in 2022, competing for the Triple Crown until a September downturn nixed those chances. In the counting stats, he had one of his strongest seasons at age 33. He hit .317 and led the National League in slugging, OPS and OPS+. But underneath those sparkling numbers lie some ugly peripherals that could point to an imminent collapse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil were neck and neck for the batting title
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nolan Arenado doesn’t sound like a man opting out of Cardinals contract
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado can opt out at the end of this season. Yet, he didn’t sound like a man ready to test free agency after their Wild Card defeat. Arenado suddenly seems more unlikely to opt out of his contract, which as currently constructed would...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake
Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL・
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1