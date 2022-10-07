ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt is a fraud

Paul Goldschmidt’s struggles in September and in the postseason incited worry among the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase, and that worry is well founded. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an outstanding year in 2022, competing for the Triple Crown until a September downturn nixed those chances. In the counting stats, he had one of his strongest seasons at age 33. He hit .317 and led the National League in slugging, OPS and OPS+. But underneath those sparkling numbers lie some ugly peripherals that could point to an imminent collapse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Albert Pujols
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Look: ESPN Made Embarrassing MLB Playoff Mistake

Earlier this Friday, ESPN's SportsCenter discussed every Wild Card matchup taking place in the National League. The graphic that ESPN displayed was supposed to feature the logos for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Well, the Worldwide Leader in Sports botched one of the logos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy