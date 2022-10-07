NAACP leader killed in gang shooting while vacationing in Turks and Caicos

A leading member of the Arlington County NAACP branch was killed this week while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Kent Carter was a realtor with Keller Williams Realty and an activist and philanthropist in the Arlington, Va., community, according to a statement released by the Arlington County NAACP. Carter was the organization’s first vice president.

Julius Spain Sr., president of the Arlington County NAACP, told The New York Times that Carter had been involved with the group for nearly 10 years and was the branch’s vice president for four.

“He is what you would call a gentle giant, one who was very passionate about social justice and civil rights,” Spain told the Times.

Carter was vacationing on the island for his 40th birthday with his girlfriend. Carter’s girlfriend told Fox 5 the two were on a hotel shuttle back from the beach when gunfire suddenly erupted.

She added that Carter “immediately used his body to shield her.”

Trevor Botting, Turks and Caicos police commissioner, said the attack was the work of armed gang members “who act without conscience, who have no regard for life and who are hell-bent on causing indiscriminate harm and misery across the TCI.”

He added the violence was linked to drugs and “fueled by turf wars and retribution.”

Carter was one of three killed in the series of four attacks within 24 hours, including one believed to be a gunman who fired shots at police officers.

Five others were injured, including a police officer.

According to a statement from the island’s government, Carter was not specifically targeted in the attack.

“The incident which occurred on the date mentioned above is one that is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people,” the statement added. “On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing.