ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

NAACP leader killed in gang shooting while vacationing in Turks and Caicos

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHqk1_0iQC85Iu00

A leading member of the Arlington County NAACP branch was killed this week while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Kent Carter was a realtor with Keller Williams Realty and an activist and philanthropist in the Arlington, Va., community, according to a statement released by the Arlington County NAACP. Carter was the organization’s first vice president.

Julius Spain Sr., president of the Arlington County NAACP, told The New York Times that Carter had been involved with the group for nearly 10 years and was the branch’s vice president for four.

“He is what you would call a gentle giant, one who was very passionate about social justice and civil rights,” Spain told the Times.

Carter was vacationing on the island for his 40th birthday with his girlfriend. Carter’s girlfriend told Fox 5 the two were on a hotel shuttle back from the beach when gunfire suddenly erupted.

She added that Carter “immediately used his body to shield her.”

Trevor Botting, Turks and Caicos police commissioner, said the attack was the work of armed gang members “who act without conscience, who have no regard for life and who are hell-bent on causing indiscriminate harm and misery across the TCI.”

He added the violence was linked to drugs and “fueled by turf wars and retribution.”

Carter was one of three killed in the series of four attacks within 24 hours, including one believed to be a gunman who fired shots at police officers.

Five others were injured, including a police officer.

According to a statement from the island’s government, Carter was not specifically targeted in the attack.

“The incident which occurred on the date mentioned above is one that is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people,” the statement added. “On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 7

Related
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m.  MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Carter
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Turks#Violent Crime#The New York Times#Tci
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal shooting in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia. Officers were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7 for a report that an adult male had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead

Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NAACP
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

717K+
Followers
84K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy