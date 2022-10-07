Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
DPSCS investigating death of detainee at Baltimore Central Booking
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the death of a detainee Sunday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to officials, officers found the 34-year-old man unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. At that time, correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the detainee dead at 6:50 a.m.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead
Together and through a community lens, we can improve the health and wellbeing of our residents without criminalizing addiction. The post Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
Wbaltv.com
Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police
A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
foxbaltimore.com
Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee collaborative continues, Mayor Scott says he wants group to 'wrap up' work
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to put his faith in his squeegee collaborative to produce recommendations for a problem Scott said has impacted Baltimore for nearly 40 years. The collaborative includes members of the business community, the mayor’s administration, non-profits and squeegee kids. The group has been...
Homeless activists protest removal of encampment near Baltimore Farmers' Market
The city served them eviction notices to have the area clear for the market Sunday, but homeless families and advocates said they aren’t going anywhere.
Triple shooting at intersection in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for two people involved in a shooting that left three men hurt Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 7th and O streets NW shortly after 5:45 p.m. MPD said the ShotSpotter system alerted police that there had been […]
City reaches tentative agreement with members of homeless encampment under JFX
BALTIMORE -- City officials said they have reached a tentative agreement with a group of homeless people who are currently sleeping under the Jones Falls Expressway.The homeless encampment has grown since last week, and it got more attention when vendors who rent the space for the Baltimore Farmers' Market showed up on Sunday and found people living in the space.That spurred several days of conversations on clearing the area in time for the next weekly farmers' market. "It's terrible," said Mitchell Salland, a vendor. "I understand that they need a place but we pay rent, we pay a lot...
Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients
A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment
BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
foxbaltimore.com
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
CBS News
Baltimore 'Triple C' gang member sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, including murders
A member of the gang "Triple C" was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including attempted murder and murder related to his participation in the street gang that operated throughout Baltimore City. Michael "Mikkie Chester, 24, admitted he was present at five murders. According to Chester's...
Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money, according to court documents. The incident is the latest example of violence involving the...
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
Wbaltv.com
Tent city temporarily moves to lot as homeless advocates, mayor's office reach compromise
The mayor's office averted a showdown Friday that involved a protest by homeless people camped in the same spot where the popular weekend Farmer's Market is located. Under a compromise, the tent city will temporarily move to an asphalt lot across the street from the JFX bridge. Those living under...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Police Arrest Man Wanted For Assault With Handgun, Multiple Warrants In Baltimore City
With an assist from federal officials, Maryland State Police investigators were able to apprehend a wanted man who allegedly assaulted his victim with a handgun in Baltimore, officials said. Baltimore City resident Devery Dion Jackson, 30, was apprehended this week by state police troopers and US Marshals at his home...
