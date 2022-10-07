Read full article on original website
Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
City commission extends City Manager position to candidate Jonathan Seyferth
MUSKEGON, Mich. — An offer for Muskegon's open City Manager position has finally been extended to one of two candidates vying for the position. According to Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson, the position has been offered to Jonathan Seyferth. The commission offered the position to Seyferth Friday, although it's not...
State Senate race in Ottawa County pits GOP incumbent against Democrat, Libertarian
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Three candidates are vying for votes in Michigan’s 31st Senate District, which covers much of Ottawa County, in next month’s election. Incumbent Sen. Roger Victory, a Republican from Hudsonville, has two opponents in the newly re-drawn 31st District election Nov. 8. Those challengers...
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
State board OKs $60M wastewater pipe for West Michigan dairies, food businesses
The state's economic development board has approved a $60 million grant for a wastewater infrastructure project in the Muskegon area that several food-processing businesses say is needed to expand their operations in West Michigan. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved the taxpayer grant Wednesday to help fund the construction of...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Former Grand Rapids school board president, community advocate competing for open Third Ward seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A former president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education and a community advocate are facing off Nov. 8 for the open city commission seat representing much of the Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. Rev. Kenneth Hoskins, the senior pastor at Alpha Omega...
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
On strike: The 1911 furniture workers’ war of attrition
The tension had been building for years, but in 1911, most of Grand Rapids’ furniture workers had had enough and walked off the job. After four months of uncertainty and a back-and-forth war of words, the strikers eventually cracked and returned to work, giving the city a legacy as an anti-union town.
$1.2M in COVID bonuses for elected officials, employees approved by Muskegon County board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A decision by Muskegon County commissioners to give $5,000 bonuses to themselves, other elected officials and more than 200 employees will cost nearly $1.27 million. The lump sum bonuses approved last week by the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners are COVID “hazard pay,” Board Chair...
‘Not a place to party’: GR takes action at Reservoir Park
A Grand Rapids park remains closed to all vehicle traffic as concerns continue to grow about late night disturbances.
Grand Rapids med device startup attracts $1M bridge investment led by Mayo Clinic
GRAND RAPIDS — The $1 million raised from investors brings The Patient Co. closer to the marketplace for a device designed to assist nurses and other care providers in safely moving patients. The Mayo Clinic led the bridge financing round for the Grand Rapids-based Patient Co., which also has...
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop at Holland restaurant that defied state COVID-19 orders
HOLLAND, Michigan — Republican Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Holland on Wednesday, talking small business support at a restaurant that made headlines during the pandemic. Marlena's Bistro was the latest stop on Dixon's tour around the state. It was so full, she gave two speeches, one indoors...
See inside old Michigan firehouse converted in multi-unit residence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Sitting in the shadows of downtown sits a beautifully restored firehouse that recently landed on the market. The unique property that once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s, has been transformed into a multi-unit residence.
Grand Rapids wedding venue owners who say they won’t host LGBTQ marriage events get civil infraction
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a new wedding venue in the city whose owners have said they won’t host marriage ceremonies for same-sex or transgender couples. In filing the civil infraction, city officials said in a prepared statement that the venue...
Kent County prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Rapids club security guard who fatally shot patron
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids armed security guard who shot and killed a bar patron who had been kicked out of the bar will not face charges in the killing. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker shared his opinion and analysis Friday of what went down at Le Petite Chateau along South Division in Grand Rapids on Sept. 4.
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
