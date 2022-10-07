ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
WAVY News 10

2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton

2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton. Gas leak prompts evacuations in Elizabeth City, NC. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/gas-leak-prompts-evacuations-in-downtown-elizabeth-city/. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Light of Hope event raises money for sexual...
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
WAVY News 10

One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/one-person-dead-following-two-vehicle-crash-in-chesapeake/. One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved...
WAVY News 10

Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk opens to traffic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days.   During […]
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
