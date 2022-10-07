Read full article on original website
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton
2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton. Gas leak prompts evacuations in Elizabeth City, NC. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/gas-leak-prompts-evacuations-in-downtown-elizabeth-city/. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Light of Hope event raises money for sexual...
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
Missing Suffolk woman found safe
Suffolk Police says missing 20-year-old last seen Saturday morning has been found safe.
One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/one-person-dead-following-two-vehicle-crash-in-chesapeake/. One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved...
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers. “I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying...
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
Missing 15-year-old from Suffolk found safe
Black left his residence in the family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2020 black Nissan Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
One dead after 2-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in just after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.
Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk opens to traffic
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days. During […]
Road closed after one person killed in multi-car crash in Chesapeake Sunday
Fentress Airfield Road was shut down Sunday night after one person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-car crash in Chesapeake.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
Back in the 1970s, Amtrak had a line from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville. It just wasn’t a money-maker, so it only lasted 10 years.
