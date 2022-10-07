Read full article on original website
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck High School Student Recognized For Academic Achievement
Broadneck High School sophomore Krystina Lilly has been accepted into the invitation-only National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization focused on honoring exceptional high school scholars for academic achievements and service to their local communities. As a member of this organization, Krystina will gain access to countless scholarship,...
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist
Faith Karanja, a Broadneck High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. One of only five semifinalists from public schools in Anne Arundel County, Karanja was selected based on high performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Finalists will be named in February.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Satiate your soul at Souvlaki
I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
Bay Net
Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8
OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
severnaparkvoice.com
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times
In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
Phys.org
Urban trees rooted in redlining and environmental injustice
A University of Maryland-led team discovered that trees in Baltimore reflect the city's history of institutionalized racism, but also more recent efforts to counter environmental injustice. Funded by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this research is the latest contribution to the 25-year Baltimore Ecosystem study....
pressboxonline.com
Five Takeaways From Navy Football’s 53-21 Win Against Tulsa
Vincent Terrell Jr.’s 3-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes brought the score to its 53-21 final. Navy had scored 53 total points in its first four games of the season. The Midshipmen (2-3 overall) dominated visiting Tulsa in front of 30,658 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on...
macaronikid.com
Visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm For All of Your Fall Family Fun
Come visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm this Fall for some great outdoor family fun. Did you know Sharp's at Waterford Farm is a real 530 acre working farm located in Western Howard County? Some quick things to know about Sharp's at Waterford Farm are:. NO admission fees. NO parking fees.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
thegreyhound.org
Loyola’s Best and Worst: Bathroom Edition
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. When asked to reveal my favorite bathrooms on campus, I was quite hesitant. However, I ultimately decided to allow some of my...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead
Together and through a community lens, we can improve the health and wellbeing of our residents without criminalizing addiction. The post Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Launches Non-Profit to Raise Funds for SELENON Related Myopathy After Son Was Diagnosed at 14 Months
Lindsey and Ronnie Curley’s son, Finn, was diagnosed with SELENON/SEPN1 Related Myopathy at 14 months old, on November 18, 2020. Due to how rare the genetic disorder is, the family has decided to launch a non-profit, Giving Strength Inc., to support research and treatment for SELENON related myopathy. To...
