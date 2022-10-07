Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline top 35 MLB free agency rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
FOX Sports
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
MLB Division Series schedule after Padres eliminate Mets: Yankees in prime time | ALDS, NLDS dates
The Padres are moving on and the Mets are staying home. San Diego beat New York, 6-0, on Sunday at Citi Field to win their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s how the Division Series are shaping up:. Tuesday,...
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Braves sign rookie P Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract
ATLANTA (AP) — Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future. The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core.
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets to move on to the NLDS
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 thanks in part to Joe Musgrove's great performance. Musgrove went seven innings , struck out five and allowed just one hit.
FOX Sports
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Moseley suffer season-ending injuries
Seattle Seahawks star running back Rashaad Penny suffered a significant leg injury after going down at the end of a carry in the third quarter of the Seahawks' 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was reported Monday that Penny is dealing with a broken fibula, cutting his season...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Padres eliminate Mets to advance to NLDS
The 2022 MLB playoffs started with 12 teams, but now eight remain with the LDS round set to kick off Tuesday. The matchups for set for the next round as the Wild Card Series wrapped up Sunday night with the Padres eliminating the Mets. It's Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League, and Dodgers-Padres and Braves-Phillies in the National League. All four best-of-five division series get started on Tuesday.
Yankees Playoff Preference: Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS?
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from facing off against either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays next Tuesday in the first game of the ALDS. Cleveland defeated Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon 2–1, enjoying a fantastic performance from starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Bieber lasted 7.2 innings, allowing three hits and just one earned run, striking out eight batters. Luckily for the Bombers, he likely won’t be available on Tuesday if Cleveland pushes past the Wild Card round.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback
For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
