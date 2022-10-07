Read full article on original website
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB
The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks. Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver
Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts. The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.
Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game
With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
What is the NFL doing to prevent concussions? What are the new treatments?
What is the NFL doing to prevent concussions? What are the new treatments? On today’s Ask The Expert, Dr. Rob Dickerman joined us from Neuro Texas.
Patriots Score Defensive TD After Lions Make Bizarre Choice
Dan Campbell and the Lions’ coaching staff made a highly questionable decision in the first half of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, and the Patriots made the visitors pay in a big way. Detroit elected to keep its offense on the field as Jared Goff and company faced...
Detroit Lions predictions vs. New England Patriots: A close game, but in whose favor?
Free Press sports writers share their predictions with the Detroit Lions' latest game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox) in Foxborough, Mass.: Dave Birkett Bill Belichick...
Detroit News
Pistons could utilize 'different lineups' this season based on matchups, scenarios
Detroit — The days of a traditional locked-in starting lineup in the NBA have slowly faded, as teams often name starters based on matchup advantages. The strategy is key during the postseason since teams gain more familiarity with each other through four- to seven-game playoff series. Through two games...
Detroit News
Tigers fire amateur scouting boss Scott Pleis
Detroit – The restructuring of the Tigers front office under president Scott Harris has begun. Sources confirmed that Scott Pleis, the club’s director of amateur scouting, was fired on Friday. Pleis, hired by the Tigers in 2007, has been the in charge of the amateur draft for 12...
NBC Sports
Matt Judon breaks Patriots record during win over Lions
Matthew Judon made New England Patriots history in Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Donning his trademark red sleeves under the Patriots' throwback red jersey, Judon had a field day against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker tallied two sacks, including a second-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a New England touchdown.
