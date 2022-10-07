ALESHIRE

Rose Marie Aleshire, 65, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Rose was born July 16, 1957, at White Sulphur Springs to the late Paul and Iona Charlton Campbell.

Rose attended the Grace Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of Moore’s Laundromat.

Other than her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her son, Larry Bennett, Jr.; brothers, Paul “Nucky” Campbell, Jr. and David Campbell.

Survivors include her companion, Mike Neville; daughter, Crystal Bennett; grandchildren, Lakyn Houdyshell, Jacob Bennett, Anthony Bennett, Shania Davis, Sheadyn Abercrombie; great-grandchild, Kentlee Burns; sisters, Pauline Campbell, Amanda Campbell, Nora Martin, and Sandy Tolley; brothers, Robert Campbell, Emerald Campbell, Elvis DePriest, and Donald DePriest; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home with Pastors Greg Scott, Roger McDaniel, and Lowell O’Dell officiating. Burial will follow at their Home Place Cemetery on Big Draft Rd., White Sulphur Springs.

Family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Rose Marie Aleshire, 65 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .