Wasco, CA

Bike Bakersfield to hold community bike ride in Wasco

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhmPi_0iQC7Mgj00

Bike Bakersfield will be hosting a community bike ride in the City of Wasco from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th. The route will be two miles long and will start and end in Baker Park.

The City of Wasco Fun Bike Ride aims to educate the people of Wasco on bicycle and pedestrian safety following two instances where a pedestrian or bicyclist was hit by a car, one of which was fatal. Before the ride, Education and Outreach Coordinator and League Cycling Instructor for Bike Bakersfield Tony Renteria will begin a safety discussion going over cyclists' roadway rights, road awareness, and helmet safety. There will also be an equipment check.

"We are here to bring more awareness to cycling within Wasco, because cycling is not just about physical health it’s about mental wellness, too,” said Renteria.

After the two-mile-long ride, there will be a question-and-answer session with Bike Bakersfield staff. There will also be music and refreshments.

The City of Wasco Fun Bike Ride will be brought to Wasco by Safe Routes for Cyclists in Kern County’s Disadvantaged Communities, a part of the Kern Active Transportation Alliance funded by the Kern Council of Governments, in partnership with Bike Bakersfield.

To find out more information, visit BikeBakersfield.org .

