ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

What You Need to Know About Life Insurance Settlements

Your life insurance monthly premium can start looking less and less appealing once you’ve retired. It’s a scenario Dan Simon, a retirement planning adviser with Daniel A. White & Associates in Middletown, Del., has seen quite often, even with his own parents. “The cost of the insurance had risen to the point where it was getting unaffordable. They were wondering do we really need to keep this coverage now that the kids are all grown up?”
INCOME TAX
ValueWalk

Alternatives To Annuities

You may be attracted to the idea of receiving a lifelong income after retirement. Unfortunately, pensions are disappearing. Only 31 percent of Americans currently retire with defined benefit pension plans. While 84% of people receive Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) benefits, it was never intended to be their sole source of income after retirement.
MARKETS
fintechfutures.com

Sibos 2022: “Skyscanner for money” – money as subscription service

At Sibos 2022, Swift’s The Future of Money saw “tribal leaders” set out their vision for what finance and money will be like in 2040. Lisa Moyle, co-founder and chief strategy officer at VC Innovations, posited the compelling idea of “money as a subscription” service, frictionless, on-demand and easily accessible.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
TechCrunch

What gloom? Data show it’s still a great time to build a SaaS startup

Thanks to a new sheaf of data from SVB, we can see quite clearly that the macro picture for IT is robust and venture capitalists have an ocean of capital to put to work. The combination appears to be supporting investment into software startups — software as a service, or SaaS, in the modern context — that will make 2022 the second-best year on record in the United States.
TECHNOLOGY
DailyWealth

Investors Want 'Stock Insurance' Now More Than Ever

The old joke is that insurance sales skyrocket after we get a once-in-a-hundred-years disaster... Once we've seen misfortune happen, we feel like it's more likely to happen again. That's when most of us want to protect ourselves. We want flood insurance after the storm... We want pet insurance after the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy