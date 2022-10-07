Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know About Life Insurance Settlements
Your life insurance monthly premium can start looking less and less appealing once you’ve retired. It’s a scenario Dan Simon, a retirement planning adviser with Daniel A. White & Associates in Middletown, Del., has seen quite often, even with his own parents. “The cost of the insurance had risen to the point where it was getting unaffordable. They were wondering do we really need to keep this coverage now that the kids are all grown up?”
Alternatives To Annuities
You may be attracted to the idea of receiving a lifelong income after retirement. Unfortunately, pensions are disappearing. Only 31 percent of Americans currently retire with defined benefit pension plans. While 84% of people receive Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) benefits, it was never intended to be their sole source of income after retirement.
Sibos 2022: “Skyscanner for money” – money as subscription service
At Sibos 2022, Swift’s The Future of Money saw “tribal leaders” set out their vision for what finance and money will be like in 2040. Lisa Moyle, co-founder and chief strategy officer at VC Innovations, posited the compelling idea of “money as a subscription” service, frictionless, on-demand and easily accessible.
The Accurate Guide to Retirement Annuities
Is your retirement income sufficient? Can you count on it being enough for life so that you will not run out of money when you reach old age? If you...
What gloom? Data show it’s still a great time to build a SaaS startup
Thanks to a new sheaf of data from SVB, we can see quite clearly that the macro picture for IT is robust and venture capitalists have an ocean of capital to put to work. The combination appears to be supporting investment into software startups — software as a service, or SaaS, in the modern context — that will make 2022 the second-best year on record in the United States.
Investors Want 'Stock Insurance' Now More Than Ever
The old joke is that insurance sales skyrocket after we get a once-in-a-hundred-years disaster... Once we've seen misfortune happen, we feel like it's more likely to happen again. That's when most of us want to protect ourselves. We want flood insurance after the storm... We want pet insurance after the...
