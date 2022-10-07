ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

After 9 years as a long-distance landlord I was totally burned out, but instead of selling, I made 2 changes that gave me my life back

By Kathleen Porter Kristiansen
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Long Distance#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Real Estate Investing#Gross Income#Business Industry#Linus Business
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy