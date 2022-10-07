ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ic5My_0iQC7GON00
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a news conference after an EU-Russia Summit in Brussels January 28, 2014. Putin said on Tuesday it would honor its obligations to lend Ukraine $15 billion and reduce its gas prices even if the opposition formed the next government. REUTERS/Yves Herman
  • Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global.
  • Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans.
  • If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil to offload.

Russian seaborne oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in a year, a sign that Moscow may be struggling as it leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans.

Exports of Russian crude slumped to an average 2.99 million barrels a day in September, according to data from S&P Global. That's a 290,000 barrels a day fewer than what was shipped in August, and the lowest amount of crude Russia has shipped out since September 2021, when energy markets were still battered from the pandemic.

Much of that decline can be attributed to Europe, which has been turning away from Moscow ahead of the European Union ban on Russian oil that will fully kick in by year-end. EU nations are looking to sign exemptions to that ban, but only as it conflicts with the plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, which the G7 plans to roll out by the end of the year.

If implemented, the cap will further dent Russia's wartime revenue. S&P Global estimates the measure will leave Russia with a surplus of 2.5 million barrels a day of oil to hand off to other customers, upping the pressure to ship more crude to Asia while shipments to Europe are already starting to decline.

Crude exports to Europe clocked in below a million barrels a day in September – the first time they've dipped below that level since the pandemic – while China and India have upped their share of overall Russia oil purchases to 60%, compared to 54% in August. Russian oil shipments to Turkey have also risen 19%, making it Russia's third-largest oil customer.

The US is negotiating with Asian buyers like China and India on the price cap on Russia oil, although no clear cooperation has been reached. A US Treasury official said that recent talks with China and India on the price cap have been "positive," and the cap would allow countries to have more leverage and get better prices from suppliers.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Economics#Oil Exports#Business Industry#Russian#Asian#The European Union#Eu#G7
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy