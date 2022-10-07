ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Spain's energy minister says EU leaders are nearing a consensus on a gas-pricing system

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLjlx_0iQC7FVe00
  • European leaders were close to a consensus on a gas-pricing system that should lead to price caps, Spain's Energy Minister said.
  • Consensus may be reached around an alternative benchmark price to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility.
  • EU leaders may reach some agreement by the time they meet later in October.

European leaders were getting closer to a consensus on a gas-pricing system that should lead to price caps, Spain's energy minister told Reuters, part of the bloc's efforts to reduce energy prices in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The leaders were nearing a consensus on an alternative benchmark price to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, or TTF, gas price, Teresa Ribera, Spain's energy chief, told Reuters in an interview published Friday.

The benchmark would be a basket of indicators that allows the European Union to "have something that adapts in a flexible way. It is not an absolute fixed price," adding that the system would act as a cap.

EU leaders may be able to craft some kind of agreement when they meet in Brussels on October 20-21, AP reported Friday. European heads of state met Thursday in Prague to discuss energy and security issues that have increased in their degree of urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly eight months ago.

With winter fast approaching, EU countries have been trying to sort out their differences over a potential cap on natural gas prices. Regional natural gas prices during 2022 had spiked higher by more than 400% as Russia cut off gas supplies throughout Europe following sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching a war against Ukraine.

The EU this week reached an agreement for an eighth round of sanctions against Russia.

Related
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Ribera
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Russia#Eu#Reuters#Ttf#The European Union
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

