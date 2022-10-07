ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KOAA Survey: Who is the Broncos' biggest threat in the AFC West?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nqSf_0iQC7CrT00

The Broncos face several competitors in their regular season, but News5 wants to know, who is the Broncos' biggest threat in the AFC West?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There were 71,702 witnesses to the latest sludge through the mud, leaving them in a less than sunny disposition, unless you believe they were screaming "Boone!" instead of "Boo!"

Over the last six seasons of 12 different starting quarterbacks, there have been few games this ugly. The Broncos offense makes passing a kidney stone look easier than passing the football, undermined by a porous offensive line, missed assignments and a star quarterback who looks mismatched in a timing offense under a coach who looks uncomfortable calling plays.

They lost 12-9 in overtime, a defeat that will not hang in the Louvre, but rather linger in the air as an odor that will be hard to shake without significant improvement.

Read the full game recap from Troy Renck here.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips Into Broncos QB Russell Wilson After Bad Loss

The Denver Broncos have suffered some awful defeats through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. The latest came on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Broncos lost an embarrassing game, 12-9. It was a record-setting performance for ineptitude, as the Colts and Broncos each passed...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boone, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Afc West#Android Tv#American Football#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
The Blade

Watson returns to Browns’ training facility

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy