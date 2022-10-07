ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them

Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for year with broken fibula

SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be down another running back for the 2022-23 season. Running back Rashaad Penny was ruled out for the season after he broke his fibula Sunday against the Saints. Penny rushed for 346 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns in the five games he played this year. His best game came against the Detroit Lions in...
