Lift work to impact Whitefish Mountain Resort on Saturday
WHITEFISH - Work is continuing on the installation of a new lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort .
The entire mountain will be closed to hikers and bikers on Saturday as the towers for the new Chair 4 Snow Ghost Express are flown in.
"Thanks for your understanding as we get closer and closer to completing this new lift!" a social media post states.
You can check out the latest progress on the project at skiwhitefish.com/chair4/ .
