Whitefish, MT

Lift work to impact Whitefish Mountain Resort on Saturday

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
WHITEFISH - Work is continuing on the installation of a new lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort .

The entire mountain will be closed to hikers and bikers on Saturday as the towers for the new Chair 4 Snow Ghost Express are flown in.

"Thanks for your understanding as we get closer and closer to completing this new lift!" a social media post states.

You can check out the latest progress on the project at skiwhitefish.com/chair4/ .

