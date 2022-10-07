ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fact Check: Video shows Rand Paul commenting on Ukraine aid, not calling Pelosi a "traitor"

By Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HitL_0iQC6w3k00

The claim: Video shows Rand Paul calling Nancy Pelosi a traitor

Some social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Sen. Rand Paul calling Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a traitor.

“’She’s a TRAITOR!’ Rand Paul UNCOVERS Nancy Pelosi’s Dark Secrets in Public,” reads the caption of an Oct. 3 Facebook post that included the video.

The Facebook post was shared more than 300 times in two days. The same video was shared on YouTube , where it received more than 5,000 views in three days.

But the video attached to the post doesn’t show what the caption claims. Paul, R-Kentucky, makes no reference to Pelosi in the clip. Instead, it shows Paul speaking out against the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that Congress passed in May.

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the claim for comment.

Paul makes no mention of Pelosi in the video

Paul does not mention Pelosi in the video, and he doesn’t use the word “traitor.”

The clip shows Paul voicing his objections about the $40 billion aid package before it was passed in May. The full speech can be found on C-SPAN.

In the video, Paul questions the constitutionality of Congress giving such a large sum of money to Ukraine.

“We are faced with $40 billion to be gifted to Ukraine," says Paul. "A noble cause no doubt. A cause for which I have great sympathy and support. But a cause for which the Constitution does not sanction or approve of."

Fact check: Nancy Pelosi is still in office, not 'kicked out' by Democrats

At no point in the speech does Paul mention Pelosi or any of her purported "dark secrets."

The video ends with a two-minute clip of Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan addressing Congress over his concerns about the Protecting Our Democracy Act in December 2021. He also makes no mention of Pelosi.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Paul calling Pelosi a traitor. Paul does not mention Pelosi in the video, nor does he use the word “traitor.”

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact Check: Video shows Rand Paul commenting on Ukraine aid, not calling Pelosi a "traitor"

Comments / 108

Terrie Phillips
2d ago

If the video is supposed to show Rand calling Pelosi a traitor and has been shared a bunch of times AND the video doesn't show such a thing, then lots of people share videos without actually watching them! Sort of like a lot of people comment on this site's articles based on the headline without bothering to read the article.

Reply(13)
55
kaarenwills
2d ago

Divisive. Recently, China and Russia have had hackers interfering in election propaganda, again. Caught doing so blatantly. As they did during back in 2020, when "helping" Donald Trump win the presidential election. There apparently are too many to count gullible people, people that will believe anything said on any form of social media, as long as it feeds their prejudices. Wake up, try thinking for yourself.

Reply(1)
21
Dee2Me
2d ago

Anyone giving money to secure Ukraines border and not the US border is questionable in my eyes!

Reply(11)
41
