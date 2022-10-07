Fact Check: Video shows Rand Paul commenting on Ukraine aid, not calling Pelosi a "traitor"

The claim: Video shows Rand Paul calling Nancy Pelosi a traitor

Some social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Sen. Rand Paul calling Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a traitor.

“’She’s a TRAITOR!’ Rand Paul UNCOVERS Nancy Pelosi’s Dark Secrets in Public,” reads the caption of an Oct. 3 Facebook post that included the video.

The Facebook post was shared more than 300 times in two days. The same video was shared on YouTube , where it received more than 5,000 views in three days.

But the video attached to the post doesn’t show what the caption claims. Paul, R-Kentucky, makes no reference to Pelosi in the clip. Instead, it shows Paul speaking out against the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that Congress passed in May.

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the claim for comment.

Paul makes no mention of Pelosi in the video

Paul does not mention Pelosi in the video, and he doesn’t use the word “traitor.”

The clip shows Paul voicing his objections about the $40 billion aid package before it was passed in May. The full speech can be found on C-SPAN.

In the video, Paul questions the constitutionality of Congress giving such a large sum of money to Ukraine.

“We are faced with $40 billion to be gifted to Ukraine," says Paul. "A noble cause no doubt. A cause for which I have great sympathy and support. But a cause for which the Constitution does not sanction or approve of."

At no point in the speech does Paul mention Pelosi or any of her purported "dark secrets."

The video ends with a two-minute clip of Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan addressing Congress over his concerns about the Protecting Our Democracy Act in December 2021. He also makes no mention of Pelosi.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Paul calling Pelosi a traitor. Paul does not mention Pelosi in the video, nor does he use the word “traitor.”

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact Check: Video shows Rand Paul commenting on Ukraine aid, not calling Pelosi a "traitor"