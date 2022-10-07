ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: Mass stabbing suspect confessed to 'unprovoked' attack on Strip

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
KTNV has obtained new details about the mass stabbing that killed two people and injured six others on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was arrested shortly after the attack for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to new information from a law enforcement official given to an ABC chief investigative reporter, Barrios confessed during questioning by detectives, saying he was sorry and acknowledging that what he did was wrong.

His explanation for the mass stabbing was not coherent, according to the law enforcement official. As of now, police still believe it was a random act and that victims were randomly selected.

At the time of his arrest, Barrios had multiple phones in his possession. Investigators are searching those phones for data that might contain information about the attack.

Detectives are following up on a report that indicates Barrios described himself as a cook , which police believe could explain why he was carrying a kitchen knife, the official told ABC.

The official also says police were told Barrios was at the Wynn resort, trying to get a custodial job.

Six of the victims remain hospitalized and three are said to be in critical condition, hospital officials told KTNV.

Barrios is expected to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

