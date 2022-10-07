Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden to return to Oregon next week
President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks keep gun law intact pending appeal
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
VP Harris says 'nobody' should go to jail for marijuana use despite overseeing pot convictions as DA
Vice President Kamala Harris told a cheering crowd that "nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed," but her track record as state attorney general makes her words hit hollow.
How a Milford landlord helped feds bust alleged Whitmer kidnap plot
New details are surfacing about the alleged extremists behind the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, including how one militia member was outed after getting evicted from his apartment and left behind some personal belongings that raised red flags. According to trial testimony, the landlord found a handwritten Boogaloo sign in defendant Paul Bellar's apartment, a militia training itinerary, a handwritten note about the rank structure of the militia group, and a notebook with code words,...
Online networks emerge to help migrants reach U.S.
The number of people arriving at the Mexico-U.S. border soared this summer, reflecting growing economic and social instability and threats of violence in several Latin American countries. Over the last decade, migrants from Mexico and Central America were the majority of border crossers seeking new lives in the United States,...
Val Hoyle and Alek Skarlatos, facing off in race for Oregon’s 4th District, both pledge they’d work across the aisle in Congress
In the race to represent Oregon’s 4th District, a Republican lauded for bravery on a French train in 2015 and a Democratic politician who served in the Legislature for years and then as a state agency head each say they’d be the best replacement for the state’s longest-serving member of Congress.
