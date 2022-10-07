President Joe Biden will return to Oregon next week, just six months after his first visit to the state as president. A White House spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday, but officials have not yet released details about the president’s itinerary while in Oregon. KGW reported that Biden will be in Oregon from Friday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 15 after a visit to California.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO