Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Rocktoberfest in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton. Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department. "They're the ones that protect...
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
Carbon OKs $2.5M C&Y remodel
It’s full steam ahead for a project that will provide Children and Youth Services additional space for operating the department. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved five contracts for phase 1 renovations at the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building. Carbon purchased the building from St. Luke’s earlier this year at a cost of $500,000.
Free community meal in Palmerton
St. John’s UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, will hold a free community meal from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meal will consist of pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and dessert.
West End News
The West End Food Pantry in Kunkletown and the Pleasant Valley Elementary School is hosting a can drive for SpaghettiOs through Oct. 28. The American Legion in Gilbert will host three events on Monday. At 6 p.m. there will be a meat raffle and the West End Home Association‘s Monday Night Football. At 6:30 p.m., its bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Weatherly news
Heritage Hill Senior Community, 800 Sixth St., Weatherly will hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Oct. 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Let the kids get dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring them for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cruise through to collect something good to eat; cars will be decorated in spooktacular fashion and parked outside the senior living community.
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Ready for Riverfest in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — It's all about food, crafts, and the Susquehanna River this weekend in Berwick. "We enjoy the festival," Tom Szumlanski said. "I'm glad we have some really nice weather today because we all know how it's been lately." "It's a great crowd, and the town of Berwick...
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
NCC open houses
Northampton Community College will have an open house at its Monroe campus on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in is at Keystone Hall. The campus is at 2411 Route 715, Tannersville. NCC will also have an open house at its Bethlehem campus on Oct. 22 from 9...
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Two area 4-H members earn best of show at Allentown Fair
Two Lehigh 4-H members were awarded the honor of Best in Show for their 4-H entries at the 2022 Great Allentown Fair. • Allison Emanuel of Laurys Station for her painting. The entries were all created as part of a 4-H project that showcases the member’s skills and what they have learned through their time in 4-H.
Dwell expands services to Columbia, Montour counties
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, have opened a second Hope Chest Foster Closet at Wesley United Methodist Church. The additional location expands Dwell's service radius to Columbia and Montour counties, offering new and like-new clothing, new shoes, new toys, essential hygiene items, comfort items, and more to children entering foster care. This site will be a tremendous service to local foster families, meeting the immediate needs of children in...
St. Luke’s adds AI-driven cancer treatment
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a groundbreaking innovation in cancer treatment,” said radiation oncologist Eleanor Harris, MD,...
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
