Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
merrillfotonews.com
Mark Norman Pankow
Mark Norman Pankow, age 72, of Merrill Wisconsin, was called to be with his Lord on, October 7, 2022, at his home with his loving wife and children at his side. Mark was born on May 27, 1950, to the late Norman and Lilamae (Ritter) Pankow in Merrill. He was a graduate of Merrill High School, class of 1969. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Carol Voigt, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill on October 10, 1970, and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage. Mark grew up on a dairy farm in the town of Scott, not too far from his soon-to-be wife, Carol. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army on December 20, 1969, graduated from NCO Academy and then went on to serve active duty in Vietnam. Mark was honorably discharged on December 19, 1975. After his service in the military, Mark worked as a journeyman sheet metal worker for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman whowas passionate about hunting and fishing with family. He loved being out in nature, especially during the Fall season, he would look forward to seeing those beautiful Fall colors. Mark was a skilled photographer who was often seen capturing family moments with his camera. He was a fun-loving man, that looked forward to family gatherings and had a heart of gold. He was always there for his children to lift them up and encourage them in tough times. Mark was an optimistic person, always telling you that “it’s going to be okay; we’ll figure it out”. He was adventurous, resilient, a great leader and problem-solver. Mark will be sadly missed, but always in the hearts of his family and friends.
merrillfotonews.com
Oliver Schemehorn
Oliver Schemehorn, 81, of Weston, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Weston. Oliver was born December 20, 1940, in Merrill, son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Ditsworth) Schemehorn. Oliver had worked at a candy factory and foundry in the Milwaukee Area. When he moved back to the Merrill area, he worked at Prehn’s Quarry, Wausau Lumber Sales, and Consumer’s Co-op. Oliver enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and videography. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Words: 7th Congressional candidate Ausman reacts to debate criticism
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
thecitypages.com
People were a touch worried when La Prima went up for sale. Now a new owner is keeping the magic alive
For more than 20 years, Rollinda Thomas ran La Prima Deli in downtown Wausau. Now, she has retired and a new mother and son pair are writing the next chapter of the storied casual eatery. Christian Pfeiffer and Tammy Bailey began eyeing the space once they saw it was for...
WSAW
Annual Harvest Fest returns to 400 Block
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Running each year for over a decade, the annual Harvest Fest returned to the 400 Block on Saturday morning. The event had several attractions, including a petting zoo, bean bag races, vendors, and more. The biggest attraction was the pumpkin giveaway. Over 1,200 pumpkins were available...
merrillfotonews.com
Marian Louise Seidlitz
Marian Louise Seidlitz, age 90, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Aspirus Merrill Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1932, in Vernon County and was the daughter to the late Willard and Linda (Mortenson) Hoilien. Marian was baptized on July 23, 1932, at the Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. She was confirmed in 1948 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, WI. Marian graduated from Viroqua High School in 1949. She had been married to Thomas Seidlitz, father of her children and to Ellsworth Erdman both deceased. Marian worked at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI from 1949-1952, at Milprint Company in Milwaukee, WI from 1952-1953 and with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Merrill, WI from 1970-1991. Most of the time, she was a stay-at-home mom and loved every minute of it! Marian enjoyed being with her family and friends and going to social gatherings, traveling, reading, doing crosswords and other puzzles and refinishing furniture. Her faith in God was an important part in her life. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, WELCA and Miriam Bible study circle, various volunteering groups, including the Good Samaritan Hospital Volunteers, the Red Hat Society, her Lake Bunco group, and a member at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Merrill.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced after buying drug dealer multiple firearms in exchange for methamphetamine
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced after getting accused of making false statements when purchasing firearms in Wausau. According to a release, 31-year-old Kyle Ritchie from Schofield will spend the next 24 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty on July 15, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
onfocus.news
Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests
Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
Comments / 0