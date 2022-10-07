ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Even before Auburn 'demolish' comments, Kirby Smart stokes flames of Georgia football-Auburn rivalry

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — They say for it to be a rivalry, both sides have to win. It’s been a while since that has happened in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which renews on Saturday as the Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia has not lost to Auburn since 2017, a game the Bulldogs avenged in the 2017 SEC championship game. The only current member of Georgia’s team who was even around the program at that point was Stetson Bennett, who was in his first year with the program as a walk-on.

You have to go even farther back to the last time Auburn beat Georgia in Athens, which last happened in 2005. When the Tigers have visited Athens in recent seasons, they’ve brought an incredible amount of offensive ineptitude. In Auburn’s last four games played at Sanford Stadium, it has more turnovers, eight, than scoring drives, seven.

Yet even with the one-sidedness of this series of late, the rivalry is still very real to Kirby Smart. He wouldn’t have brought it up in his opening comments to reporters this week were it not.

WSB Radio

Georgia football regains top spot in AP Poll

Saturday’s win against Auburn marks the sixth consecutive victory for Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The 42-10 win over Auburn moved the Bulldogs to No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll. Ohio State leapt past Alabama to hold the No. 2 spot, with Alabama now at No. 3.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest

A K-9 killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Clayton County police and died after a suspect shot him during a standoff last Friday. News Chopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
