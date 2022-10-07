Paseo Del Norte open after balloon crash caused closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paseo Del Norte is back open after a balloon crash caused the eastbound right lane at the river bridge to be closed Friday.

Albuquerque Police reported the balloon crash caused the closure. One woman was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

