Paseo Del Norte open after balloon crash caused closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paseo Del Norte is back open after a balloon crash caused the eastbound right lane at the river bridge to be closed Friday.One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
Albuquerque Police reported the balloon crash caused the closure. One woman was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 4