It’s full steam ahead for a project that will provide Children and Youth Services additional space for operating the department. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved five contracts for phase 1 renovations at the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building. Carbon purchased the building from St. Luke’s earlier this year at a cost of $500,000.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO