Ben Lippen's Bennett Weigle voted SBLive South Carolina Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Ben Lippen head coach Bennett Weigle, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Weigle captured 98.83% oof this week's state-wide poll after his team improved to 5-2 with a 45-6 win over New Hope Leadership Academy, one week after trouncing Cardinal Newman, 63-28. Weigle, the former Richland Northeast coach, is in his first season at Ben Lippen. The Falcons were 1-10 last season, so Weigle has engineered a big turnaround.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Sept. 28-Oct. 1:

Kelvin Roller, Dillon

Imagine what was going through Roller’s head when his team was foiled on a fake punt out of its own end zone, surrendering an early touchdown and then fumbling in the red zone.

All of that ended up as a blip after the undefeated Wildcats rolled past Loris 41-14. The Wildcats are 6-0 in Roller’s second season as head coach. Roller was the longtime offensive coordinator at Dillon, winning five state championships. In his first season, the Wildcats went 9-1.

It's Roller’s program now and it’s obviously in great shape.

Mark Hodge, Spartanburg

Spartanburg beat 5-A power Byrnes 36-23 to improve to 4-3. The Vikings have played a rugged schedule, so don’t let the record fool you.

The Vikings are also a traditional power, so their surge isn’t surprising.

Stewart Young, Saluda

The undefeated Tigers opened their region schedule with a 42-0 whitewashing of Pelion. They’re 6-0 and appear to be heading for another big season.

Success is nothing new for Young, who guided Saluda to the 2019 2-A state championship.

Jody Jenerette, West Florence

Jenerette is on here again after West Florence beat Myrtle Beach for the first time ever. The Knights are 6-0 and beating the Seahawks is a great way to start the region schedule.

Jarvis Littlejohn, Denmark-Olar

Denmark-Olar reached 4-1 after a 53-37 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. The Vikings lead their region with a 3-0 record and appear ready to improve on last season’s third-place finish.

Bryce Lybrand, Beaufort

The Eagles have won five in a row since losing their season-opener to 5-A opponent Fort Dorchester. Beaufort beat Phillip Simmons 34-14 on Wednesday to open 3-A region play.

Beaufort’s success is a continuation from the 2021 season when the Eagles went 12-3 and reached the 3-A state championship game.

J.C. Threatt, Estill

The Fighting Gators walloped 2021 1-A state runner-up Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40-6 to open region play in impressive fashion. They’re now 5-1 in Threatt’s second season as head coach.

Estill was 3-9 in 2021, so Threatt has turned around the program.