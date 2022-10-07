ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

howafrica.com

Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon

Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRCC wins $2.9M grant to increase health care programming

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) and its partners $2.9 million over three years to increase the number of community health workers in West Michigan. Students in this program will earn community health worker, medical assistant or personal care assistant certifications through...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

On strike: The 1911 furniture workers’ war of attrition

The tension had been building for years, but in 1911, most of Grand Rapids’ furniture workers had had enough and walked off the job. After four months of uncertainty and a back-and-forth war of words, the strikers eventually cracked and returned to work, giving the city a legacy as an anti-union town.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants

Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
MICHIGAN STATE

