Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
howafrica.com
Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon
Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC wins $2.9M grant to increase health care programming
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) and its partners $2.9 million over three years to increase the number of community health workers in West Michigan. Students in this program will earn community health worker, medical assistant or personal care assistant certifications through...
On strike: The 1911 furniture workers’ war of attrition
The tension had been building for years, but in 1911, most of Grand Rapids’ furniture workers had had enough and walked off the job. After four months of uncertainty and a back-and-forth war of words, the strikers eventually cracked and returned to work, giving the city a legacy as an anti-union town.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids med device startup attracts $1M bridge investment led by Mayo Clinic
GRAND RAPIDS — The $1 million raised from investors brings The Patient Co. closer to the marketplace for a device designed to assist nurses and other care providers in safely moving patients. The Mayo Clinic led the bridge financing round for the Grand Rapids-based Patient Co., which also has...
College instructor challenges police chief in Kalamazoo County board race
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Democrat and college instructor is facing a Republican who serves as an area police chief and village manager, in a race for a seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Republican Jeff Heppler and Democrat Luke Howell are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election...
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
Pulaski Days attendees share good memories over the years during 50th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Pulaski Days is celebrating 50 years of Polish American Heritage in Grand Rapids. The annual week-long event continues this weekend with clubs open to the public and a parade Saturday, Oct. 8. "I used to go to a lot of Pulaski Days," said Nancy Kuzniar,...
Tryouts next month for new Kalamazoo basketball team
A new semiprofessional basketball team is launching in Kalamazoo.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWII vet re-enlists for 100th birthday wish
A veteran in Battle Creek not only reached an amazing milestone Thursday, he also celebrated it by going back to what he did decades ago.
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Oct. 7, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Now in Week 7 of the high school football season, the fight for conference titles is heating up.
whtc.com
Hope Humbled, GVSU Grand in Saturday Road Tests; Lions & Bears Hit Road on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 8, 2022) – Jack Bush threw for four touchdowns, three to Mark Tocco, as the Albion Britons defeated visiting Hope on Saturday afternoon, 30-10. The Flying Dutchmen take on the Scots at Alma next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory opens this weekend
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – It’s a sunny afternoon in Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing park when Frank Roldan opens the shutter on an unsuspecting white dome in the middle of a field, revealing a 16-inch telescope. The new observatory – branded as being the only fully public one...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants
Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
