The Fredonia State swimming and diving team won its first meet of the season this weekend, and head coach Bill Bradley claimed his first win. Rachael Mayou and Kayla Hagen both won two individual events and one relay. The ladies earned the team victory, out-pointing Pitt-Bradford, 114-45. Mayou won the 200 free (2:13.50) and the 500 free (6:02.50). She combined with Megan Orrange, Anna Burt, and Cleo McDermott to take the 200 free relay (1:54.51).

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO