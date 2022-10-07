Read full article on original website
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital
HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals
MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
New Hampshire journalist James Foley honored with memorial statue at hometown church
ALTON, N.H. — A memorial service was hosted by late journalistJames Foley's hometown church Sunday to honor his legacy. Although Foley was killed eight years ago by Islamic State fighters, the church he grew up going to will now forever remember his legacy. “He just would've been profoundly humbled...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
What's the best pumpkin patch in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's October, which means it's time for your family to grab a pumpkin or two... or more!. Where do you go to get your pumpkin? Which local farm or stand deserves recognition...
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
Frightful Video of a Car Hitting a Moose is a Reminder to Watch for Wildlife in New England
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
New Hampshire Fish and Game issues safety reminders for hikers for fall, winter months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures get chillier, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding folks to practice personal safety while exploring the Granite State. Officials said hikers should never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight, and they should always bring extra batteries. Hikers are urged...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
Flags fly at half-staff in New Hampshire to honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Flags were flying at half-staff Sunday in observance of the 41st National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland, honored firefighters throughout the U.S. who died in the line of duty. Last month, firefighters from Derry, Bedford and Hooksett helped raise and fold 148...
First responders honored at annual New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers saluted law enforcement from around the Granite State at the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Friday. Officers and departments were recognized for how they responded to certain situations and cases. Recipients included Bradford police chief Edward Shaughnessy and Sgt. Neil Flanagan for...
