MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’
Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
MMA Fighting
Glory Collision 4 results: Hari vs. Overeem 3
MMA Fighting has Glory Collision 4 results for the Hari vs. Overeem 3 fight card, a live blog of the anticipated main event, and more Saturday from the GelreDome in Amhem, Netherlands. In the main event, Badr Hari will complete his rubber match against former UFC star Alistair Overeem. Overeem...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
MMA Fighting
Colorado commission: Melvin Guillard ‘not currently licensed’ to compete at BKFC 31
Melvin Guillard will not compete at BKFC 31 next weekend. Guillard, a longtime UFC competitor, was scheduled to face Evgeny Kurdanov at the upcoming bare knuckle event in Broomfield, Colo., but on Friday, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports confirmed to MMA Fighting that Guillard will not be competing. “Mr....
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira takes off to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, sends message to Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira left for Abu Dhabi on Saturday where he plans to end Islam Makhachev’s 10-fight win streak at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 and regain his undisputed UFC lightweight title. The two contenders will meet in a massive main event as Oliveira is unbeaten in his last 11...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’
Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision. In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023
Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
MMA Fighting
Video: Greg Hardy crumbles opponent for second-round knockout in boxing debut
Greg Hardy was victorious in his professional boxing debut, his first fight since leaving the UFC. Hardy took on fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook at Saturday’s Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event at the Tennis Centre in in Delray Beach, Fla. The former NFL defensive end, who was visually much...
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ‘could be an amazing fight, or it could be extremely boring’
Justin Gaethje is torn when it comes to making an official pick for the UFC 280 lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, but he’s slightly leaning towards Makhachev to get it done. Oliveira and Makhachev battle for the vacant strap in the main event of the...
MMA Fighting
Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’
Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal amused by UFC veterans already name-dropping him: ‘I just think it’s hilarious’
Bo Nickal expects to become a UFC champion one day, but he’s yet to actually make his debut after signing a four-fight deal with the promotion following his Contender Series run. That’s why the three-time NCAA champion wrestler can’t help but be amused to see so many established veterans...
MMA Fighting
Julianna Pena vows to regain belt from Amanda Nunes: ‘This time I will not miss’
Julianna Peña believes Amanda Nunes owes her another fight. “The Venezuelan Vixen” posted an impassioned plea on Instagram for a trilogy bout with her rival, with their UFC bantamweight championship series tied at one win apiece. Peña submitted Nunes to capture the title in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021, then dropped the belt back to Nunes at UFC 277 this past July.
MMA Fighting
Video: Daniel Cormier takes control of WWE Extreme Rules main event as special guest referee
Daniel Cormier is living the dream. A lifelong professional wrestling fan, Cormier made his WWE debut on Saturday at the Extreme Rules event serving as a guest referee for the “Fight Pit” main event between Seth Rollins and Cormier’s fellow former MMA fighter Matt Riddle. Cormier’s involvement...
MMA Fighting
Video: Manolo Zecchini, Michael Pagani deliver devastating flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12
Manolo Zecchini and Michael Pagani were not messing around this weekend. Saturday both Zecchini and Pagani delivered highlight reel flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12. In the co-main event of the evening, Zecchini faced Abou Tounkara in a 148-pound catchweight bout, ending the night early with a brutal flying knee finish just 36 seconds into the second round.
