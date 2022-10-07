ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul targets Diaz after Anderson Silva, ‘There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I’

Jake Paul has seemingly lined up one hell of a fight schedule. Next up for “The Problem Child” is a showdown versus Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a major step up for Paul in more ways than one: his toughest opponent yet and likely the most high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) too. However, that hasn’t stopped Paul from looking to line up potentially even bigger fights down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Glory Collision 4 results: Hari vs. Overeem 3

MMA Fighting has Glory Collision 4 results for the Hari vs. Overeem 3 fight card, a live blog of the anticipated main event, and more Saturday from the GelreDome in Amhem, Netherlands. In the main event, Badr Hari will complete his rubber match against former UFC star Alistair Overeem. Overeem...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Chris Gutierrez
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Bo Nickal
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Islam Makhachev
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’

Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision. In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023

Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Mma Fighting#Bellator#Pfl#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Iheartradio
MMA Fighting

Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’

Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Google
MMA Fighting

Julianna Pena vows to regain belt from Amanda Nunes: ‘This time I will not miss’

Julianna Peña believes Amanda Nunes owes her another fight. “The Venezuelan Vixen” posted an impassioned plea on Instagram for a trilogy bout with her rival, with their UFC bantamweight championship series tied at one win apiece. Peña submitted Nunes to capture the title in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021, then dropped the belt back to Nunes at UFC 277 this past July.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Manolo Zecchini, Michael Pagani deliver devastating flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12

Manolo Zecchini and Michael Pagani were not messing around this weekend. Saturday both Zecchini and Pagani delivered highlight reel flying knee knockouts at Venator FC 12. In the co-main event of the evening, Zecchini faced Abou Tounkara in a 148-pound catchweight bout, ending the night early with a brutal flying knee finish just 36 seconds into the second round.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy