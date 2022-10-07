Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua police
Tamaqua police charged Michelle Rex, 47, of Lansford, with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired registration following a traffic stop on Sept. 29. According to police, an officer was on patrol on East Broad Street and when he ran the registration for Rex’s vehicle. he found that it was expired. After stopping the vehicle, Rex gave permission for officers to search it. Inside, police said they found a device commonly used to smoke marijuana along with a small amount of the substance.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at the Lehighton released information on crashes investigated by troopers:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Canal Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Nathan A. Kemmerer, 22, of Lehighton, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 truck eastbound when he lost control in a left curve. The truck crossed into the westbound lane and onto the berm, where it struck a retaining wall before coming to rest.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 26 at 11:48 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Dodge Avenger along Third Street in Minersville. The driver had fled a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the area covered by the Schuylkill Haven barracks.
Times News
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
Times News
Fern Ridge crashes
• A hit-and-run crash was reported on Sept. 30 along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Liam P. Kelsey, 19, of Effort, was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound behind a 2008 Chevrolet when the driver of the Chevrolet slammed on his brakes causing Kelsey’s vehicle to hit the Chevrolet. The other driver fled the scene.
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes. A two-vehicle crash was reported at on Saturday along Route 61 in Port Clinton. Troopers said Brandon M. Craig, 38, of Pottsville, was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound while Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, driving a Hyundai Elantra, was entering the turning lane northbound and was attempting a left turn onto Clinton Street. Trayer was driving too fast for conditions and hydroplaned into the opposite lane of travel. Craig attempted to avoid a collision and drove partially onto the shoulder. The Hyundai struck the Toyota. Trayer was cited for driving a vehicle at a unsafe speed.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
Times News
$14,000 stolen from bank account
A 80-year-old Monroe County man says a large amount of money was taken from his bank account. State police at Fern Ridge said troopers responded to a residence along Countryside Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, on Sept. 3 for a report of a theft. The resident told troopers that about $14,000 was removed from his bank account sometime overnight. The investigation is continuing.
Times News
Berks County man admits bringing drugs into prison
A Berks County man admitted in Carbon County court on Tuesday is part in bringing illegal substances into the county prison. Connor James Boyer, 23, of Shoemakersville, appeared before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to enter a plea to a felony 2 count of criminal conspiracy – contraband/controlled substances. In exchange for the plea deal, felony counts of contraband, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility were dropped by the district attorney’s office.
Times News
Monroe jail officers again outline problems
The Monroe County Commissioners meeting this week was again crowded with a larger number of officers who showed up to plead their case on the working conditions at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. “It is egregious how you guys have handled this,” said Officer Don Kubik, who is also the...
Times News
Trick or treat times
• East Penn Township, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 26. • Franklin Township, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • Weissport, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 26. • Palmerton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. • Polk Township,4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. • Ross Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. • Summit Hill: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, rain date Nov....
Times News
Carbon OKs $2.5M C&Y remodel
It’s full steam ahead for a project that will provide Children and Youth Services additional space for operating the department. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved five contracts for phase 1 renovations at the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building. Carbon purchased the building from St. Luke’s earlier this year at a cost of $500,000.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Anis G. Lahoud to Daniel J. Oswald, 817 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, property at 737 Lehigh St., $240,000. Wendy C. Hattersley to Kassandra Leigh Schott, 1159 State St., White Haven, property at 1159 State St., $215,000. Franklin Township. Frank P. Huertas to Marcus P. Huertas, Bethlehem, property at 2285 Long...
Times News
80 Eastbound is closed in Stroudsburg for police activity
Stroud Area Regional Police have closed Interstate Eastbound from mile marker 304 to the 9th Street Exit, while they recover a body discovered in the water off Tanite Road. We’ll update as details become available.
Times News
L. Towamensing hears argument against sludge
Members of Save Carbon County urged Lower Towamensing Township supervisors Tuesday night to back their efforts to get the state government to enact stricter laws on its use and manufacturing of sludge, and to give municipalities more control over their own ordinances regarding its use. The organization presented a letter...
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Times News
West End News
McMichaels UMC will have a Bible study on the book of Revelation at 7 p.m., Oct.13. Anyone interested is asked to call Pastor Ed Unangst and provide him with an e-mail address if one prefers to join via Zoom. Monroe County Conservation District’s Environmental Education Center has scheduled its truckload...
Times News
Grocery store evacuated after cooler fire
Fire crews were dispatched to a fire Wednesday afternoon in McAdoo. The fire was reported at the McAdoo Grocery at 127 West Blaine St. Firefighters found a cooler on fire with smoke throughout the structure. The business was evacuated. Fire companies from McAdoo and Hometown were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
