Police make arrest after parent, students fight at Mervo

A Baltimore City parent faces assault charges after allegedly getting into a fight with students at Mervo Thursday afternoon.

According to a school spokesperson, the parent was let into the building by their daughter through an unauthorized door.

The daughter had reportedly been involved in some sort of previous conflict with other students at the school, leading to the parent getting in a physical altercation.

Police arrested the parent on charges of assault, while the school claims to have disciplined the students involved.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. The names of those involved have not been released.

This is the latest incident at Mervo that's turned violent this year.

Last month, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed on campus at dismissal time by a student from another school.

In April, a fight in the cafeteria led to a stabbing that left two students injured .

Then back in February, a Mervo student was arrested and charged after he left class and allegedly murdered the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant.

