MileOne to host Boos & Brews networking mixer in downtown Laredo
Laredo nonprofit MileOne is offering local business professionals a chance to rub shoulders with one another as they host the Boos & Brews networking mixer in downtown. The networking mixer will be hosted on Wednesday, October 12, at Cultura Beer Garden, 916 Salinas Ave, from 6 to 8 p.m. In...
Garza touts fresh perspective in run for Laredo mayor
Juan Manuel Garza, local mayoral candidate and MWD Engineer, will be running as a local newcomer into the Laredo political field, to which he says is an advantage as he brings in a fresh perspective. His platform includes addressing issues with the water infrastructure, Mines Road traffic and starting development...
Poetry workshop with Day of the Dead theme coming to library
A poetry workshop with the theme “Calaveras Fronterizas. Reflections on Day of the Dead” will be hosted by Laredo Poet Laureate Rosa María Ceballos De Llano at the Laredo Public Library Joe A. Guerra on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. This will be the 13th and last poetry...
LISD holding 10th annual Bowl 4 Kids tournament
The Laredo Independent School District is preparing to host the 10th edition of the Bowl 4 Kids bowling tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Jett Bowl North. Registration for the events costs $175 for a team of five players. The funds raised from the bowling tournament will be used to purchase winter coats and other clothing and school supplies for students.
LISD announces Youth of the Month honorees
The Laredo Independent School District announced the U.S. Border Patrol Youth of the Month honorees for October with a trio of students being recognized. Honorees are selected based on several factors including their academic achievements, their drive to succeed and involvement in the community. The monthly honorees all become candidates for the Youth of the Year award.
Laredo stakeholders participate in tri-national business meeting
A meeting that focused on the tri-national aspects of Laredo as a major stakeholder in the commerce and trade world was held this past week in Laredo as various local stakeholders formed part of the discussions. On Wednesday, these stakeholders including economic development organizations and businesses formed part of the...
El Cenizo initiates ambulance services for its residents
El Cenizo officially has ambulance services for its residents. Although the new services have arrived on a trial basis -- as the city is seeing if they work well with the company providing the services -- officials of the small community touted the services as a major improvement for a community that desperately needed them.
RGISC lambastes mass clearings along River Vega
After news of a mass clearing of riverside land, members of the Rio Grande International Study Center and invited ecologists spoke out against U.S. Border Patrol contractors whose work was paused by the city to review the damages and assess the plan. Laredo leaders and RGISC members discussed re-evaluating the...
LULAC Council #12 announces recipients of Tejano Achiever Awards
An annual event that helps recognize some of the most important leaders in the community while also helping gather funds for scholarship money for local area students is about to happen once again later this month. The Tejano Achiever Awards Banquet by LULAC Council #12 will celebrate the hard work...
F.D. Roosevelt Elementary honors custodians, cafeteria workers
The custodians and cafeteria workers at the Laredo Independent School District’s F.D. Roosevelt Elementary School were recognized for their efforts Tuesday by school officials and students. The employees were celebrated for their service and for their support of the students. The custodians were honored for providing a clean campus...
Laredo Health Department receives $125K for social determinants
Staff and leaders of the Laredo Health Department rejoiced Tuesday after the announcement and check presentation of $125,000 in federal funding toward identifying and evaluating social determinants of health in the community. According to Rep. Henry Cuellar, the funding comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Closing the...
Laredo boy, 9, with Down syndrome selected for his school choir
One child with Down syndrome is proving that despite his special needs, he still has a voice, and he is ready to use it. Third-grader Christian Alvarado recently took his family and school by surprise, as the 9-year-old tried out for and became one of the singers of his elementary school choir.
Man hospitalized in central Laredo, found with back laceration
A man was found in the early hours of Saturday morning in central Laredo with a laceration to his back. The incident occurred at around midnight on Saturday night at the 1800 block of Iturbide Street. Officers responded to find a 21-year-old man with a laceration to his back. The...
LPD: Negotiators called as armed man was inside residence with minor
An armed man allegedly assaulted a woman and refused to exit a residence while a minor was inside, according to the Laredo Police Department. Roberto Rodriguez was arrested at the 4100 block of San Francisco on Saturday morning. The 28-year-old man was charged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
Webb Co. to discuss RFQs, receive fairground project update
After closing Monday for a holiday, Webb County Commissioners Court will convene at the county courthouse for their biweekly meeting. On the agenda for Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss several request for quotes for county projects, a wage adjustment for the community action agency and funding for EMS services. RFQs...
