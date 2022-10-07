Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast
The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Tropical Storm Julia forms off Colombia, expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth named storm of the season, formed Friday morning off the coast of Colombia and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime this weekend, authorities said.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
MSNBC
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins Andrea Mitchell from Naples, Florida to report on the catastrophic storm surge the city is experiencing. “There's debris all over the place. It's entirely flooded,” says Velshi. “There’s no beach left in Naples.” He warns the city is "not even close to the worst of it yet." Sept. 28, 2022.
At least 22 dead, dozens more missing after rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town
Authorities say a landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain has swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens of people missing.
Viking cruise ship can't finish voyage because Mississippi River is too low
(CNN) — A Viking river cruise ship heading north up the Mississippi River can't finish its voyage because of low water levels, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. "Unusually low water levels along the Mississippi River have caused sections of the river to be closed, impacting...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process
There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
WDSU
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche
Tropical Storm Karl formed Monday afternoon in the Bay of Campeche, but it poses no threat to landfall in the U.S. Hurricane Hunter aircraft were able to find a closed circulation and maximum sustained winds to 40 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 6 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb.
Mayor Cantrell jets off to Amsterdam for long weekend
In a release today, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has said she’s hitting the road for special two-day event in Amsterdam to attend the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio kicking off on Sunday.
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods raise questions about hurricane relief efforts and say they've been left out
Some residents and community leaders in Florida say the poor majority Black neighborhoods of Dunbar in Fort Myers and River Park in Naples are forgotten as rescue and relief teams descend on areas hit by Hurricane Ian last week.
Brewing tropical system to become a hurricane, take aim at Central America
A tropical storm is forecast to develop in the south-central Caribbean Sea this weekend and strengthen into a hurricane prior to crashing into Central America, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system that could eventually become the next named storm in the Atlantic basin has had a history of producing torrential rain...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into Hurricane, Tracking Caribbean Sea to Nicaragua
Experts warned that Tropical Storm Julia, which developed near the Colombian coast on Friday, could rapidly intensify into a hurricane covering the Caribbean Sea before wreaking havoc on the coasts of Nicaragua this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for more than a...
