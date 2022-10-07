Pickett completed 34 of 52 pass attempts for 327 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for 10 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Steelers fell behind early in Sunday's matchup, so the team relied heavily on the passing game during Pickett's first professional start. Although the rookie first-rounder was unable to lead the team to the end zone, it was encouraging to see him rack up plenty of yards through the air after Mitch Trubisky averaged just 163.3 yards per game over the first four weeks of the season. In spite of the lopsided final score, it seems likely that Pickett will retain the starting job under center since he had some success moving the Steelers' offense.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO