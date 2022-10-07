Read full article on original website
Video above: Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall. Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna de Perlas, at 2:15 a.m. CT. It was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 982. Since making landfall, Julia has weakened into a tropical storm.
Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as a Cat 1 hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna de Perlas, at 2:15 a.m. CT. It was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 982. Julia is weakened to a tropical storm. At of 10 a.m., it had max...
