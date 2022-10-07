Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ComicBook
WWE Superstar Returns With Debuting NXT Faction on SmackDown
WWE had a number of welcome surprises for WWE fans during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and thankfully one of them was a long-awaited appearance by a former NXT faction. During tonight's episode Hit Row made their way to the ring, but they were attacked by a mysterious trio with luchador masks on. Then Zelina Vega made her return from injury and attacked Hit Row alongside them. The trio would unmask and reveal themselves to be NXT's Legado Del Fantasma, so not only are they part of the main roster now, Vega has joined their ranks and formed an even more lethal group.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
ComicBook
WWE Target Possibly Heading to AEW
It seems someone that WWE has approached about returning to the company is possibly heading to AEW instead. A new report from Fightful Select reveals WWE sources believe Renee Paquette could be headed to AEW, and adding some intrigue to this is that Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor has heard WWE reached out to Paquette about coming back to the company, which she departed in August of 2020. She took on a number of roles during her time in WWE, including interviewer, commentator, host, and more, so there are a number of ways she could help AEW if she were to join the company.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo
Tonight is WWE's annual event of violence Extreme Rules, and tonight has a loaded card full of what promises to be physical matches. Tonight's event also ended up giving us our first look at WrestleMania 40's new logo, as the WrestleMania 40 sign can be seen in the arena, and fans in attendance have started sharing photos of it on social media. The photo below comes from Jon Alba, and the logo is looking pretty slick. WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, and it's nice to get a first look at it. You can check out the new logo in the post below, and you can find the full card for Extreme Rules below as well.
ComicBook
Former Raw Champion Reportedly Returning to WWE
Last night's WWE Extreme Rules featured the long-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and it was quite the spectacle. It featured everything from life-size versions of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets to a giant lit-up door and capped off with a personal appearance by Wyatt himself, but it turns out he's not the only member of the family making a WWE return. The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Wyatt's brother and former Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is also set for a WWE return "very soon", though no details on what he'll be doing when he gets back to WWE were mentioned yet as of yet, so we'll just have to wait and see.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/10/22)
Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This is the season premiere of RAW. Tonight, RAW will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all scheduled to appear at the event.
ComicBook
Triple H Kicks Off WWE SmackDown and Reveals New Bray Wyatt Teaser
Tonight is the season premiere of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, and to kick off his first season as head of WWE creative, Triple H started out SmackDown in the ring. He would talk about endings and beginnings, and then would say "Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" Fans soon noticed that there was a QR code on Triple H's microphone, and once they started digging they found a new video with more of the Three Little Pigs footage, but this time it was spliced with Let Me In delivered in a creepy voice, and you can check out the video below.
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Upcoming WWE Commentary Changes
This week, WWE announced a major change to the commentary tables for "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT." Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will lead the charge at the announce desk for the red brand, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will call "SmackDown" matches, while Vic Joseph and Booker T will provide commentary for "NXT." Byron Saxton, who was a color commentator on "Raw," has transitioned to a backstage role, while Jimmy Smith has been let go by the company. Perhaps the biggest overall change appeared to be a company-wide transition back to a two-person announce booth, after years of a three-person commentary being the standard, and a new Fightful report confirms that decision.
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules Match Order and Backstage Details Revealed
There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Names Other WWE Star Who Is Operating On His Level
Many would argue that Seth Rollins is currently operating at the peak of his career despite not having held a major championship in the WWE since 2019, with his consistency and reliability as his most valuable attribute. On the other side of that spectrum is Rollins' former Shield partner, Roman Reigns, who is currently at the pinnacle of WWE, holding both the WWE and Universal Championships while wrestling a light schedule.
ComicBook
Watch: White Rabbits Have Invaded WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is expected to have a major reveal regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." But before the show even started, fans were having bizarre encounters with people dressed in white rabbit costumes. Videos of them passing out word searches started popping up online and fans were quick to find out the words "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter" could be found.
