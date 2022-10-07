Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
24hip-hop.com
Discovery: RR Campaign x Walt Lou – Outside
If you haven’t heard of RR Campaign & Walt Lou yet, then you’re in for a treat. The duo works out of Kansas City, MO and really have been making some noise in the city as of late. Today at 24Hip-Hop, we bring you their latest music video for their new track titled “Outside”.
kcur.org
How millennials have popularized the body art once reserved for bikers, prisoners and gangs
People with tattoos were once looked down upon. But these days, tattoos are widely accepted — and even celebrated. According to MarketResearch, the tattoo industry grew by nearly 10% every year for more a decade prior to 2018, and industry analysts believe this trend will continue well into the 2020s.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kansas City
There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
Urban Neighborhood Initiative working to better serve KCMO's urban core
Urban Neighborhood Initiative is a community development corporation nonprofit working to rebuild underserved areas in the Kansas City, Missouri, urban core through housing and community engagement.
LJWORLD
‘No longer just a bare patch of ground’: Project working to identify up to 1,000 unmarked graves in potter’s field
As old city burial records have been reviewed, the list of names has gotten longer. And though no grand monuments mark the sloping lawn of the potter’s field at Oak Hill Cemetery, one project holds that the hundreds of people buried there are no less worthy of remembrance. Though...
KMBC.com
Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
inkansascity.com
Your Guide to Kansas City Ghost Tours and Haunted Houses
Jack-o-lanterns are starting to peer out from porches all over the metro, ghostly decorations are going up, and it’s officially time to plan this year’s spooky season. Whether you’re looking for eerie Halloween experiences that will get your blood pumping or family-friendly fun that will get everyone in the spirit of the holiday of tricks and treats, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to spooky ghost tours and nail-biting haunted houses around the Kansas City metro.
KCTV 5
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
KC 360 eyes early 2023 launch in Kansas City neighborhood to address violence
The new year is going to bring a new, more comprehensive approach for addressing gun violence in Kansas City.
martincitytelegraph.com
Mighty Marching Yellowjackets band director pushes students to academic success
As band director at Schlagel High in Kansas City, Kansas, Reginald May was proud that band students often earned more college scholarships than the athletic department. Now he’s in his fourth year as band director of the Mighty Marching Yellowjackets at Center High in south KC, and he wants to replicate that success.
Service medals returned to Kansas City, Kansas, Vietnam War veteran
Frank Parra said he tried for about a year and a half to recover his missing medals, but eventually called the representative’s office for help.
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
WIBW
45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
