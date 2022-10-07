ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

24hip-hop.com

Discovery: RR Campaign x Walt Lou – Outside

If you haven’t heard of RR Campaign & Walt Lou yet, then you’re in for a treat. The duo works out of Kansas City, MO and really have been making some noise in the city as of late. Today at 24Hip-Hop, we bring you their latest music video for their new track titled “Outside”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Kansas City

There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Your Guide to Kansas City Ghost Tours and Haunted Houses

Jack-o-lanterns are starting to peer out from porches all over the metro, ghostly decorations are going up, and it’s officially time to plan this year’s spooky season. Whether you’re looking for eerie Halloween experiences that will get your blood pumping or family-friendly fun that will get everyone in the spirit of the holiday of tricks and treats, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to spooky ghost tours and nail-biting haunted houses around the Kansas City metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
TOPEKA, KS

