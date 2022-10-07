Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain fights off South Windsor behind big games from Campbell, Hill
SOUTH WINDSOR – Quarterback Donavan Campbell threw for two touchdowns, Cayden Hill added two others and New Britain got a two-point conversion stop to seal it as the Golden Hurricanes held on to beat South Windsor 38-37 Friday afternoon. “I wished the team would have played a little stronger...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Win OT Thriller For Best Start Since 1975-76
Hartford, Conn. - The UConn Huskies wrapped up a two-game series against Union College with a thrilling Overtime victory to move the Huskies to 4-0-0 on the season. UConn sophomore Chase Bradley finished with one assist in addition to scoring the game winner. UConn moves to 4-0-0 on the season,...
Thousands run in 2022 Hartford Marathon. Here's who crossed the finish line first.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of runners from around Connecticut and across the Eastern Seaboard came to Hartford for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon. The races included a 5K, a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the marathon, a whopping 26.2 miles. The top three winners in the men's...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
NECN
Cows on the Loose on I-84 in Vernon, Conn.
Multiple cows were seen on Interstate 84 in Vernon this afternoon. An NBC Connecticut viewer captured photos and videos of the uncommon sight. It appears as though a few cows were able to make it out of a person's animal trailer and a short time after, they were walking on the side of the highway.
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
Eyewitness News
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
UC Daily Campus
Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial
A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
Man seriously injured in Plainfield motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield, police said. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Michael Repoza, 55, was traveling east on Sterling Hill Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid about 80 feet before coming to rest, police said. […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: VP Harris makes a visit to CT
(WTNH) – A Vice Presidential visit to Connecticut. VP Kamala Harris made her second trip to the state since taking office. Harris took part in a discussion about abortion at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday. She spoke alongside Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who is up for re-election in the 5th District.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
NBC Connecticut
Fire Knocked Down at Rocky Hill Nursing Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a nursing home in Rocky Hill over the weekend. Crews were called to the Maple View Manor nursing home on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an activated fire alarm. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke...
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Child Injured by Lawnmower in Manchester
A child was injured by a lawnmower in Manchester on Saturday. Police said they received a call about a child injured by a lawnmower on Avery Street. Authorities have not released details about the incident or the child that was injured. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this...
New Britain Herald
Ann Bindas
Ann Bindas, born and raised in New Britain, passed away Jan. 31, 2022 in Georgia. She was the wife of the late John Bindas who passed away Nov. 12, 1998. Ann leaves her daughters: Marilyn Bindas of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Janet Bindas of Walnut Creek, CA and Donna Randall (Justin) of Statesboro, GA, four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, many nieces and nephews. Ann also leaves her sisters-in-law Iona Bartosiewicz of Cedar Edge, CO, Helen (Joe) Cimino of Kensington, and Mary Bindas of Windsor. Ann was predeceased by her granddaughter Stephanie Randall, son-in-law Tim Fanto, sisters Mary Bartosiewicz and Theresa Morawski, and brothers Joseph, Stanley, Frank, John and Edward.
