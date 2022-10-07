ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Driver Plays Enzo Ferrari in First Photos From Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Biopic

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari movie, in which Adam Driver plays Italian motoring icon Enzo Ferrari, has released the first official photos of the actor in character.

Driver, on set in Modena, Italy, for the biopic shoot, appears as the sunglass-wearing founder of the Ferrari race car team and also in preparation for the infamous Mille Miglia race. Set in 1957, Ferrari sees the race car maker facing bankruptcy and a tempestuous marriage with his wife, Laura, who is played by Penélope Cruz.

Amid that crisis, Ferrari and his team of drivers roll the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, in the Mille Miglia. Woodley takes on the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo’s mistress; Patrick Dempsey is race car driver Piero Taruffi; Jack O’Connell is fellow driver Peter Collins; Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian; and Gabriel Leone is the charismatic Fon de Portago.

Adam Driver (left) plays Enzo Ferrari preparing for the 1957 Mille Miglia race.

Mann is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin ( The Italian Job ). His Ferrari project earlier had Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman attached to star. The project adapts Brock Yates’ 1991 book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine , which details the rise of the auto mogul.

Mann is producing the picture through his Moto Pictures, alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Thomas Hayslip, as well as Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi.

Ferrari will be released worldwide by STXfilms and its partners.

