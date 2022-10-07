ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel ‘Time Out’ (Exclusive)

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSZUa_0iQC2RkV00

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner are set to team on a debut YA novel.

Co-written with Carlyn Greenwald, author of romance, thriller and fantasy writer for teens and adults, Time Out will tell the story of Barclay Elliot, a popular high school basketball player from a small Georgia town. After Barclay decides to come out as gay at his school’s big pep rally, he is faced with unexpected hostility, becomes at odds with his team and doesn’t have his grandfather to turn to as he did before.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

After Barclay’s best friend, Amy, brings him to her voting rights group, believing it can help him find a “bigger purpose,” he meets “aggravating, fearless, undeniably handsome” Christopher. “He and Barclay have never been each other’s biggest fans, but as Barclay starts to explore parts of himself he’s been hiding away, they find they might have much more in common than they originally thought,” the book’s description reads. “As sparks turn into something more, though, Barclay has to decide if he’s ready to confront the privilege and popularity that have shielded him his entire life. Can he take a real shot at the love he was fighting for in the first place?”

Hayes and Milliner, who have been longtime friends since college and business partners working under their production company Hazy Mills Productions, hope readers “will read this book and laugh, cry a little, and maybe see a bit of themselves in the story.”

“We grew up very different people dealing with the same thing,” Hayes and Milliner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter . “Being gay and not being sure how to tell anyone. Not sure how to live authentically. Time Out is a coming of age story about acceptance, living on your own terms, and maybe just a hint of wish fulfillment from our own lives.”

While both discussing their experiences growing up gay in small towns, the conversation eventually led to Time Out . “We thought about what it would’ve been like had we known each other then. What would that dynamic have been like and why don’t we tell a story that explores this kind of relationship? Two gay people from two very different backgrounds. We then heightened the idea by making the No. 1 athlete in the state come out as gay and what effect that would have on the team, the school, the town, the state and most important, his personal relationships,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKP4y_0iQC2RkV00
Carlyn Greenwald

Time Out is already planned for development into a TV series by Hazy Mills Productions.

“We feel optimistic that the country is growing closer to the acceptance of all kinds of people, but we still have a long way to go,” they continued. “We all want to be accepted, especially when we’re growing up. We hope this story helps in moving the needle towards acceptance for all. Time Out deals with these themes and we’re excited to contribute to the storytelling of all young adults.”

Of joining forces with Hayes and Milliner, Greenwald said, “I loved working with Sean and Todd. It was so fun expanding Barclay and the cast of characters’ interior lives. There was a real collaborative effort. The book really shaped up so well — a mix of all our strengths to create a fantastic story.”

“I hope teens have fun with the book and feel seen in Barclay’s struggles with identity, grief and trying to love a place that doesn’t always welcome you with open arms,” Greenwald added. “Plus, it’s hard not to root for Barclay and Christopher’s love story. I’ve always loved romances that center characters who are going through it; their happy endings feel especially hopeful and special. Time Out is a really beautiful, well-rounded book, and I hope readers experience all types of feelings reading it.”

Time Out will release on May 2, 2023.

Below THR exclusively shares the cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7yTN_0iQC2RkV00
Time Out book

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

YA Novel ‘Feed’ Getting Movie Treatment Via 20th Century, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Stanley Kalu (Exclusive)

One of the most acclaimed YA novels from the past two decades is getting the movie treatment. 20th Century Studios has picked up the rights to M.T. Anderson’s seminal novel Feed, with Stanley Kalu, a 25-year old Nigerian filmmaker who recently graduated from USC, set to write and direct.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews'Prey' Nabs Record Viewership on Hulu, According to the Streamer'Prey' Drops Intense, Intriguing 'Predator' Prequel Trailer Zachary Green will produce the dystopian love story, which will mark Kalu’s feature directorial debut.   Recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 Best YA Books of All Time, Anderson’s Feed is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TVLine

Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?

Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Jada Pinkett
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Gay People#Time Out#Barclay Elliot
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”

Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures

Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy